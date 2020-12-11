'Bow-Legged Lou' of Temple is still dancing, but needs help

Albert Finley, known on the streets of Temple as Bow-Legged Lou, said while his spirits remain high, he has fallen on some hard times and is in need of some help.

TEMPLE, Texas — Albert Finley, who is affectionately known on the streets of Temple as Bow-Legged Lou, said while his spirits remain high, he has fallen on some hard times and is in need of some help.

If you travel down 31st Street in Temple, then you know all about Bow-Legged Lou and his dancing. While he puts a smile on so many faces, now you can help put one on his.

"I’ve been riding my bike all through the summer. I’m trying to put the work in. trying to get my car going," Finley said.

As usual, on Wednesday cars honked and people waved as he danced his way down 31st Street, twirling signs and advertising for the restaurant Fajita Kings.

"You know, I never do anything but go home and try to think about what I’m about to do the next day, and I feel really good," he said.

This week members of the community rallied around him and started a GoFundMe account because he's been riding his bike to work and needs a new car.

Years ago, he was shot in the mouth. The bullet lodged in his gums which left him in desperate need of some dental work.

“They say to me, hey, you got some teeth missing and I say come one now. But seriously before I’m dead and gone I just want to see what I look like when I smile,” Finley said.

So far, more than 50 people have donated to help Bow Legged Lou get back on his feet so he can continue to dance his way into our hearts.

"I just want to let everyone know I appreciate it,” Finley said. “You all keep coming to me. If you want to see me, I am on 31st street six days a week."

If you would like to help, go to Finley's GoFundMe page.