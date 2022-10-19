Ten-year-old boy sworn in as honorary Waco police officer

WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've heard of.
Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law. Daniel was diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer three years ago, according to a press release.
He has since made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies as possible. Devarjaye has been sworn into 670 agencies to date, as stated by Waco PD.
The sworn ceremony took place at the Waco Police Department Tower.
Congrats Devarjaye!
Featured on KCENtv.com: