Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas to host 5th annual fundraiser

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas is set to host annual fundraiser “Rockin for the Youth" Saturday, October 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas is gearing up for its 5th annual “Rockin for the Youth” event. The event will feature bands ‘Infinite Journey’ and ‘Nightbird.’

“You’re going to have an evening of nostalgia, a bit of rock n roll and a bit of Fleetwood Mac,” said Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas Director of Development Isabel Hubbard.

Hubbard says the purpose for the event is to bring awareness to the club and how it benefits families.

“We’re working together with the local community from Lake Belton Athletic Booster Club and Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club,” Hubbard said.

General admission tickets sales start at $20. Tickets at the door will cost $25. Click here to purchase a ticket.

Doors for the event open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ located 702 E. Central Avenue in Belton.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas serves 21,000 youth annually and 3,200 youth per day in 28 sites: Boys & Girls Club of Lampasas, Boys & Girls Club of Gatesville, Boys & Girls Clubs of Copperas Cove, Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown, Boys & Girls Club of East Williamson County, Boys & Girls Club of Falls County, and Clements Boys & Girls Clubs.