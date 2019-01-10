BELTON, Texas — The 7th Annual American Cancer Center's Central Texas Bra Brunch was a hit this morning as hundreds of people packed the Expo Center for a fashion show like no other.

19 men, including our own Chris Rogers and Kris Radcliffe, took the stage in designer bras under the theme, "Bras on Broadway." This featured 19 original Broadway inspired acts.

The event also featured a wine pull and 'Hope Bears' which were auctioned off and will go to someone fighting cancer.

The event raised $51,000 dollars towards breast cancer research.

