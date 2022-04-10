x
Bra Brunch to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research, Awareness

After two years of being pushed to the calendars, the Bra Brunch is back in person and out of this world with its Star Wars theme.

BELTON, Texas — The annual Bra Brunch in Belton is back in person for its 10th year today, and it is out of this world.

The theme is "Bra Wars, Return to the Runway."

For the past two years, organizers had to raise money a different way, by selling calendars that showcased the models and their bras.

Now, you can stuff men's bras full of $1 bills at the Bell County Expo Center.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m.

If you did not get a ticket, you can still donate on their Facebook.

