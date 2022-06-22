Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the phone.

BRYAN, Texas — A person is scam calling and requesting over-the-phone payments from people in the Brazos community.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be cautious when they receive a call that shows their office. The scam call will show up as their office when you receive it.

The caller is making threats to arrest people unless a payment is made over the phone. Authorities said there are reports of the caller requesting you to dial 979-361-5175 or you will be arrested.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask you for a payment over the phone.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone receiving threats to make over-the-phone payments, to call the non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.

Authorities are asking you to be cautious of callers that attempt to keep you on the phone or make threats for payment. You could be also threatened to become arrested if you hang up on them. If you receive this scam call do not give any information to the caller and end the call.