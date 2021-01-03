Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy, citing 'excessively high invoice' from ERCOT after winter storm

"The consequences of these prices were devastating," Brazos Electric said in its court filing.

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas' largest and oldest electric power cooperative, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., filed for bankruptcy in Houston after receiving an "excessively high invoice" following the historic winter storm that left millions without power in the Lone Star State.

On Monday, the Waco-based company said it "had no choice" but to file for Chapter 11 protection after receiving the $2.1 billion bill from the state's grid operator, Electric Reliability Council or ERCOT, according to Bloomberg.

"Brazos Electric determined that it cannot and will not foist this catastrophic financial event on its members and those consumers," a news release said.

The company serves 1.5 million Texans through 16 distribution member cooperatives including Brazos Electric - Waco. Prior to the storm, Brazos Electric said it was "a financially robust, stable company with a clear vision for its future and a strong 'A' to 'A+' credit rating," according to the release.

However, Winter Storm Uri left more than 4 million Texans without power and water for days, causing providers across the state -- including Brazos' -- to buy replacement power at high rates from ERCOT.

According to NPR, the price for wholesale electricity was set to a max price of $9,000 per megawatt hour for over four consecutive days. ERCOT also had other fees totally more than $25,000 per megawatt hour, NPR added.

Many providers also received similar bills and plan to dispute them, executives say.