Ellison High School students return to class after upstairs bathroom fire

School officials said students and staff were evacuated due to upstairs bathroom fire.

KILLEEN, Texas — Students and staff of Ellison High School are back to their normal schedules after being evacuated due to a bathroom fire earlier Friday morning, according to Killeen ISD.

The fire department was called out to the school around 9:12 a.m. and found a small fire in the restroom upstairs, it said. The building was quickly evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.