Ellison High School students return to class after upstairs bathroom fire

KILLEEN, Texas — Students and staff of Ellison High School are back to their normal schedules after being evacuated due to a bathroom fire earlier Friday morning, according to Killeen ISD.
The fire department was called out to the school around 9:12 a.m. and found a small fire in the restroom upstairs, it said. The building was quickly evacuated.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
"We are grateful for the quick response by the Killeen Fire Department and their continued support and communication with the school district," Killeen ISD stated.