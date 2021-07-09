McLennan County has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Texas

There are currently 13,499 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, according to TXDSHS.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published in September.

McLennan County has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state, as of Sept. 7, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county is currently at 33.8 percent and has over 1600 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 13,499 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, according to TXDSHS.

This comes after two McLennan County teachers died in a week in August due to COVID-19 causing the entire Connally Independent School district to close all of their campuses.

As of Sept. 7, more than 3 million cases have been reported in Texas and 57,238 people have died. There are a total of 287,879 active cases.