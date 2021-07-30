Police: 1 dead in Belton shooting, search for suspect continues

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.
Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed following a dispute with another man in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
Police have also retracted a statement saying the man was taken to the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, then later on foot.
No other information was released at this time.
This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated with new information.