Local News

Police: 1 dead in Belton shooting, search for suspect continues

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed following a dispute with another man in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.  

Police have also retracted a statement saying the man was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, then later on foot. 

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated with new information.

