Waco police responded to a shooting in the an H-E-B parking lot shortly after 8 p.m. July 19.

The victim was transported from the N. 19 Street H-E-B to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police officers say they do not believe the shooting was random. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot while meeting with three black males.

The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle shortly after the shooting occurred.

There are no arrests at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Waco police.

