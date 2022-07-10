Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of annual mammograms

Doctors say in the last two years women put off getting mammograms due to the pandemic. But early detection is key.

TEMPLE, Texas — Doctors across Central Texas are reminding women to keep up with their mammograms.

They say over the last few years due to the pandemic, some have been pushing them off.

The CDC says breast cancer has declined over time but still remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Experts say the best way to stay prepared is through early screenings.

"There's enough data out there that they almost decrease the rate of mortality, the risk of dying from breast cancer by about 40 to 50%. So that's half of lives saved just because people chose to get mammograms. And that's for consecutive mammograms. You can't get a mammogram one year and wait for five years to get another one," Dr. Mohit Bansal with Baylor Scott & White said.