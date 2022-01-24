Brides-to-be battling shipping issues for wedding dresses

"We usually say 6-8 [months], but now, we're saying 8-12 months ahead of time to give yourself plenty of time, [so] you won't be stressed out."

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for weddings — maybe more than ever this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples had to delay their big day for 2022.

"Working with brides is truly magical — it sounds cliché, but it really is. You get to be part of such an important part of people's lives," said Jessica Limeberry, owner of Sophia's Bridal and Tux in Indianapolis.

Limeberry, also a longtime wedding photographer, said 2022 will be a busy year.

According to "The Wedding Report," an estimated 2.5 million weddings will happen in the U.S. this year — the highest since the 1980s.

In Indiana, 28,765 ceremonies were held in 2020, ranking it 14th in the U.S. for the number of weddings.

Limeberry expanded her store to The Shops at River Crossing, near The Fashion Mall at Keystone, boasting prom and wedding gowns.

"Our original flagship store is on the south side, so up here on the north side, we were excited to expand to a bigger location so we can serve more brides," Limeberry said. "We've been busting at the seams at our Fishers location. Here, we can have a private suite, extra fitting room and our prom and formal wear section."

When it comes to choosing a wedding dress, the process can be challenging. As labor shortages continue to impact many businesses, some retail owners say they're prepared.

"We're able to make sure that every brides dress comes in plenty of time," Limeberry said. "We've had to finagle and ask some favors, but it's definitely hitting all industries and especially the wedding industry, so we've been tracking it really closely."

But supply chain issues have many brides concerned over shipment delays when they order their dress.

"We usually say 6-8 [months], but now, we're saying 8-12 months ahead of time to give yourself plenty of time, [so] you won't be stressed out," Limeberry said.

Sophia's Bridal and Tux at The Shops at River Crossing will host its grand opening Friday, Jan. 28 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.