'Bridge of Souls' event to honor victims of COVID-19 in McLennan County

WACO, Texas — The public will have a chance to honor their loved ones who died from COVID-19 at the "Bridge of Souls" art show that's happening in Waco.

From October and November, it will feature decorated banners from the community of the lives lost to the coronavirus in the Waco-McLennan County area.

"We hope to create a powerful and meaningful visual representation of the pandemic’s impact on our community that will draw people together, acknowledge lives lost, and recognize the healthcare/essential workers that risked their lives to offer care," said in a post.

People who want to honor their loved ones are encouraged to decorate a 24" by 30" banner that will be given to them if they sign up.

Artists can also help others decorate their banners.

Click here to sign up and find out more information.