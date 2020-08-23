Brother of man incarcerated in McLennan County spends 24 hours in 'solitary confinement' on jail grounds

Steven Walker-Webb is spending 24-hours in public protest confined to a small room on the grounds of the county jail.

WACO, Texas — Theater artist and activist Stevie Walker-Webb is currently staging "Hundreds of Thousands," a 24-hour public demonstration, relegating himself to a 6-by-9 foot space on the grounds of the McLennan County Jail in Waco.

This is being done to mark the 122 day that his brother, Steven "Waday" Walker-Webb, has spent in solitary confinement.

On April 22, 2020, Waday had a bipolar schizophrenic episode and was arrested, he is being held on charges associated to resisting arrest.

"Hundreds of Thousands" aims to make visual the suffering of incarcerated mentally ill people. The demonstration brings awareness specifically to what Waday is facing and the use of incarceration and solitary confinement as treatment for mental illness.