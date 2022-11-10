Bruceville-Eddy ISD closes due to 'credible threat'

Due to a credible threat the district has decided to shut down its doors for the day.

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Bruceville- Eddy ISD has annnounced that they will be closing its doors for the day due to "a credible threat against the district".

The district released a statement Thursday via their Facebook:

"In the best interest of safety for the students and staff, BEISD will be closed tomorrow. A credible threat against the district has been made and is being investigated by BE Police Department. The district will have more information available tomorrow. No school Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022."

There is no other information at this time.

6 News will keep you updated as the story develops.