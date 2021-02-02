Bruceville-Eddy man involved in Capitol riot asks for new hearing based on previously unseen video

According to the motion, video shows Christopher Grider "pleading with the officers, telling them, 'There are two cops getting crushed.'"

The attorney for a Bruceville-Eddy winery owner who took part in the riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. filed a motion Monday to get a new detention hearing for his client, Christopher Grider, based on new video and pictures.

Brent Mayr's motion contends that video and pictures of Grider show he was not in the Capitol "to inflict harm on anyone or commit any violent acts."

The motion asks the judge reopen the detention hearing to consider the evidence and revoke the previous order to remand Grider to federal custody.

The judge ordered that Grider be taken to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 27 to be arraigned on charges of destruction or damage to government property, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted area without authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Grider faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint, Grider was seen in several areas of the Capitol before arriving to the Speaker's Lobby where a woman named Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot. He was also seen holding a black helmet and later handing it to another person who used it to break the glass windows of the doors leading to the House chambers. Video showed him trying to push open the doors and then kick them.

Mayr's new motion says video on Grider's cell phone that was seized by federal agents contained video and photos to which they did not have access to during the first detention hearing.

Mayr said they discovered backup copies of the footage on Grider's laptop on Jan. 29.

According to the motion, in the videos "the Defendant is seen walking up to an entrance on the ground level of the Capitol building and walking through an open door along with hundreds of other individuals. While other individuals nearby shattered glass windows, there is no obvious indication that the door which the Defendant walked through was opened by force and there is clearly no forcible entry made by the Defendant."

A separate video, according to the motion, shows Grider "pleading with the officers, telling them, 'There are two cops getting crushed.'"

The motion also included a link to a YouTube video that showed Grider following officers as they are moving away from the doors, outside of which, Babbitt was shot.

Click here to watch the video. Warning: It contains images and language some may find offensive.

Mayr argues the video shows Grider "wanted his voice to be heard and nothing more. He submits that wanting to be heard does not clearly and convincingly equate him to a person who is so dangerous and so violent that there are no condition or combination of conditions of release would reasonably assure the safety of the community."