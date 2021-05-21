Bruceville-Eddy man involved in Capitol riot denied request to remove ankle monitor, end curfew

A judge in Washington D.C. said Chris Grider just following the conditions of his release is not enough to show they were no longer needed.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Bruceville-Eddy man involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will continue to have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and abide by a curfew that goes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. a federal judge for the District of Columbia ruled Wednesday.

Chris Grider's attorney Thomas Mayr argued the request was warranted because Grider had been compliant with the conditions and because the officer supervising his release "supports terminating his GPS monitoring and curfew requirements."

Grider “wishes to have more flexibility in being able to take his children on trips away from his residence within his permitted districts of travel," the order reads.

The prosecution argued against removing the conditions, "particularly in light of the “gravity” of the charges against him."

According to a criminal complaint, Grider was seen in several areas of the Capitol before arriving to the Speaker's Lobby where a woman named Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.

He was also seen holding a black helmet and later handing it to another person who used it to break the glass windows of the doors leading to the House chambers. Video showed him trying to push open the doors and then kick them.

The judge sided with the prosecution saying the decision to even release Grider was "an extremely close call."

"The fact that Grider has been compliant with his conditions of release thus far is insufficient to establish that such conditions are no longer necessary, and that is so regardless of whether Grider’s pretrial supervision officer thinks otherwise," the judge said.

As for traveling with his family, the judge said she would assess any request on a case-by-case basis.