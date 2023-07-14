Bruceville-Eddy man involved in Jan. 6 riot granted more time to be with family prior to going to prison

According to the documents, he has been granted more time to take care of his ill wife and children.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A United States district judge has granted a motion for Christopher Grider to spend more time taking care of his wife and children prior to serving his prison sentence on Friday, July 14.

41-year-old Grider was sentenced to 83 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the motion submitted by Grider's attorney, over the last few weeks his wife has been in and out of the hospital with issues regarding her gall bladder, liver, pancreas and more.

These issues have created a dependency on Grider to take care of and provide for his four children, including his new-born daughter, while his wife continues to work through and recover from her medical issues.

Grider was originally supposed to report to the Bureau of Prisons on July 19, 2023, but the district judge has pushed that date back to Aug. 18, 2023.

Grider was described as "a leader, not a follower," during the riot and he continuously made "concerted decisions to push forward," despite having many opportunities to leave the premises.

In December 2022, Grider was found guilty of nine total charges. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges to his bench trial.

Grider was charged and found guilty of the following:

Obstructing officers during civil disorder

Corruptly obstructing an official proceeding

Injuring, damaging or destroying government property

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in a Capitol building