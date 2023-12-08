Brush fire in McLennan County brings out several fire departments and even planes

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is about 65% contained.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A 115-acre brush fire drew the attention of several agencies in McLennan County on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Lorena Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that the wildfire was near Box Ranch and Robin Road in Moody at about 5:30 p.m.

An update was provided around 7:30 p.m., stating that the fire had stopped progressing and there was no danger to surrounding homes.

It is unknown at this time how many agencies have been assisting the fire. However, the Texas A&M Forest Service noted that the fire is about 65% contained.

Planes were even captured swooping down to pick up water, which they later dropped on the fire.