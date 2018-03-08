BRYAN, TX — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Bryan police are asking for help finding Rayven Shields, 3.

Shields was last seen July 27, 2018. Her mother, Virginia Adams, was being investigated by Child Protective Services when she fled with the child. Adams was later located July 31 without Shields.

Law enforcement officials said Adams may have placed Shields with with someone to intentionally hide her and they are "extremely concerned" for her well-being. Authorities say she may still be in Texas or anywhere in the country.

Anyone with information about Shields or her location is urged to contact Bryan police (979-209-5301) or NCMEC (1-800-843-5678).

© 2018 KCEN