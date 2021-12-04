Bryan PD says teen's shooting death now a homicide investigation

A second teen who was shot is in the hospital in stable condition.

BRYAN, Texas — One teen is dead and another teen is in the hospital after a shooting at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

The victim has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, 16, of Bryan. Another 16-year-old is currently in stable condition at a Bryan hospital. Police say DeLeon was found shot to death at the complex Sunday, April 11.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway just before 8 a.m. Authorities said they found DeLeon dead from a gunshot wound. Around 2:15 p.m., authorities reported another teen had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition. Investigators said both shootings are related to the homicide investigation at the Bryan complex.

Shooting Investigation — Just before 8:00 am, a deceased person with an apparent gunshot wound was found at BRAC. This appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xXWF5f4flM — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 11, 2021

The investigation is ongoing and Bryan Police is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.