Bubba's 33 to host fundraiser benefiting local nonprofit

No Limitations is a local nonprofit that provides athletic and social opportunities for people with disabilities in the area.

WACO, Texas — Bubba's 33 in Waco is inviting the public to a fundraiser to benefit the organization No Limitations.

Cierra Shipley with the Waco Police Department and Coleen Heaton, the founder and president of No Limitations will be at Bubba's 33 to raise money for the organization's flag football season.

The restaurant said it would donate 10% of sales for every table that mentions the fundraiser.