Bubba's 33 offering free pizza vouchers for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at two events

The Waco restaurant is working with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to help people get vaccinated on Aug. 9 and Aug. 13.

WACO, Texas — Get a COVID-19 vaccine and land a free pizza.

That's what Bubba's 33 and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District are doing on two days this August.

On Monday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 13, Bubba's 33 in Waco and the health district are hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Those who get vaccinated at the event will receive a free 12" pizza voucher for a future visit, according to a release from the restaurant.

Photo ID is required by advance registration is not. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The vaccination events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 at the Bubba's 33 at 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.