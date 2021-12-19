Buckholts ISD teacher arrested, indicted

Edward McCormick, 54, was indicted on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, per Buckholts ISD.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Milam County teacher was arrested and indicted by a grand jury Dec. 16, according to the Buckholts Independent School District Administration.

Edward McCormick, 54, was indicted on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, per Buckholts' superintendent, Dr. Remy Godfrey.

Godfrey added that BISD has not been informed of any allegations of wrongdoings related to any current student of Buckholts ISD.

McCormick was placed on administrative leave on Dec.16 after the Milam County Grand Jury indictments were released, per Godfrey.



