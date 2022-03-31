West Police Department accepting donations for firefighters battling Texas Wildfires

This event will be located at 111 S. Regan St. in partnership with the City of West Spring Cleaning Community Garage Sale.

WEST, Texas — West Police Department will be selling burgers April 1 and 2 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department will also be accepting donations for firefighters fighting in the Texas wildfires.

This event will be located at 111 S. Regan St. in partnership with the City of West Spring Cleaning Community Garage Sale. This will be a drive-thru event with signs guiding people through the drive-thru. For more information on the event click here.

The West Volunteer Fire Department has also been accepting donations for their trailer as well, according to the department. The goal is to fill the trailer with supplies for those fighting the wildfires, as stated by West VFD.

You can donate items from March 29 until the morning of April 3, as stated by West VFD. The trailer will leave around noon April 3. For more information on how to donate that way, click here.