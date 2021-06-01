Burgers with the Badge moves to Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum

The Temple Police Department's annual event was moved indoors due to the possibility of rain.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has moved its annual Burgers with the Badge event to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum due to the possibility of rain.

The event is set for Friday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, located on 315 W. Avenue B in Santa Fe Plaza. The event was originally set to happen at Miller Park.

"Moving the event indoors at the original scheduled time ensures attendees can still interact with staff while keeping warm and dry out the elements," the department said in a release.

Residents will have the opportunity to interact with officers, meet neighbors and grab a bite as the department will serve up free burgers for the community.

The event hasn't been held since May 2019, since the pandemic canceled last year's event. The department said CDC guidelines are encouraged.

The annual event regularly sees more than 400 residents in attendance, according to the department.

"We are very excited to get back to one of our favorite events and get to build relationships and partnerships with our residents," Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. "Getting to know our community and our neighborhoods is one of the most important ways we can work to prevent, reduce and solve crimes in Temple."