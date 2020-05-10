Burglar found hiding in Waco home's closet after robbery, arrested on scene

Trenton Smith, 32, was taken into custody and later taken to the McLennan County Jail where he was charged with burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police officers went to the 2100 blk of Ridgewood Dr. after a call about a burglary Monday at 8:20 a.m.

The caller said that someone entered the home and also sai where that suspect was last seen. The caller was also at the house at the time the burglary took place, according to the Waco Police Department.

The homeowner was able to leave the house through a window and went to a neighbor's house to call the police.

After police arrived, they searched the home and found the suspect hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of several items that belong to the homeowners, according to the Waco PD.

