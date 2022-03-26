Burlington business, community raises funds for family impacted by tornado

The Parker family lost their home and business during Monday's tornado so the community quickly stepped in to help

BURLINGTON, Texas — The tornado that swept through Central Texas last week left destruction in it's path.

The Parker family, who lives in Yarrelton, lost their business and suffered extreme damage to their home.

Days later, their community has stepped in to help.

“We love them like family and we knew they were gonna need help and especially with all the things they lost, so without hesitation my husband and I said let’s get it rolling," Kayla Glaser, a family friend, said.

The Glaser's own Cyclone Corral Pit BBQ in Burlington and hosted an all-day fundraiser for the Parker family on Saturday.

The event had live music, a silent auction and a cornhole tournament. Members of the community were quick to donate big ticket items like custom coolers, grills, gift cards, baked goods, golf clubs, private gym memberships, and even a private flight for the silent auction.

“These local rural farmers and businesses that all get together, it was overwhelming and absolutely amazing that they didn’t hesitate and gave lots of lots of really good things," Glaser said.

Her father-in-law, Jimmy, was manning the front table at the silent auction. He calls the Parkers a great family and says that Sam, the father, has helped him numerous times on the farm.

He says he isn't surprised that the community has jumped in quickly.

“People out in the country still support their neighbors and still have that family atmosphere and everything," he said. "Try to do what we can when people are in need in situations like we are right now, try to do everything to help people out.”

You can donate to the Parker family by following this link.