Burn ban in effect for unincorporated areas of McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The unincorporated areas of McLennan County are now under a burn ban after the McLennan County Commissioners Court adopted the order Tuesday.

With the approval of the order, outdoor burning is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of McLennan County. Violating the order is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The order prohibits fires contained in a container or semi-enclosure like a barrel or hopper. Under the order open grills, barbeques and smokers are also prohibited.

The use of welders or cutting torches in also prohibited unless the user has adequate fire suppression equipment, according to the order.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

It will remain in effect for 90 days or until the commissioners or county judge terminate the order.