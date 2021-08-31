Suspect arrested in connection to double homicide in southern Burnet County

Deputies responded to the Overlook subdivision around 1 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

BURNET, Texas — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested a man in connection to a double homicide in southern Burnet County.

BCSO said it had launched a homicide investigation after a man and a woman were discovered dead at a residence in southern Burnet County on the afternoon of Aug. 30. BCSO said Sept. 2 it had arrested 33-year-old James Joseph Luckenbach of Lampasas, Texas.

Deputies responded to the Overlook subdivision around 1 p.m. on Aug. 30, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arriving, they found a 39-year-old woman and 42-year-old man dead at the residence. Both were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The Texas Ranger Service and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Luckenbach has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and was booked into the Burnet County Jail where he remains held without bond, according to BCSO.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 512-756-8080 or cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-756-8477 or submit a tip online.