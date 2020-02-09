Bus driver found dead after being fired by Killeen ISD, student hit by truck

The victim was identified as William “Bill” Jones JR, who worked for the Killeen Independent School District transportation department for 12 years.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Harker Heights Tuesday at about 7:35 p.m. where they found a man who had died while sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was identified as William “Bill” Jones JR, who worked for the Killeen Independent School District transportation department.

Killeen ISD later released a statement about the passing of Jones.

"Mr. Jones worked for the Killeen ISD transportation department for 12 years. The situation is very unfortunate. We are respectful and sorrowful for all parties involved in this tragic chain of events. We are dedicated to working diligently and compassionately towards providing all parties resolve. We hope the student continues on the path to an expedient recovery, the family finds comfort, and all those involved are able to find peace. This situation remains a very unfortunate accident," Killeen ISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Tiana Maya said.

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the pubic who frequent this lake park, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said.