Bush's Chicken to launch new Bushbaby Chicken Sandwich October 1

WACO, Texas — Bush’s Chicken announced Tuesday that after much research, planning, creating and careful thought, they have created the Bushbaby Chicken Sandwich.

Earlier in 2020, Bush’s Chicken launched their Bushbaby Sauce in honor of founder Keith Bush’s late wife Charlene. Charlene created the sauce from scratch just before she lost her battle with cancer.

The new sandwich starts with a King’s Hawaiian Bun and two of Bush’s Chicken famous tenders. It is then drizzled with Bushbaby sauce and topped with three pickles.

The Bushbaby Chicken Sandwich will be available at all of the 78 Bush’s Chicken locations on October 1.