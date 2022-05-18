Calling all educators: Belton ISD hosting a job fair

The fair will be held at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Rd. in Belton, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair on June 1 for all positions.

“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team. For that reason, folks want to work in the Big Red Community.”

The district is currently hiring:

Classroom teachers

Special education staff and support staff

professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions.

For an up-to-date list of openings, visit here and select “Current Job Opportunities.”

According to the news release, each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair along with several auxiliary departments.

“We have incredible opportunities available for the coming school year. With our growth over the years and projected enrollment, hiring the best people is a priority for Belton ISD.” Schiller said. “This will be a fun event to come learn more about our ‘World-Class Employee’ culture, meet our leadership staff and get excited about careers in Belton ISD.” Registering for the event at https://bit.ly/3PefBtN is recommended but not required.