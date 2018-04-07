SALADO, Texas - The man killed in an early Wednesday morning crash on I-35 in Salado was a Calvert Police officer.

James Arrick Jr, 32, of Calvert, served the city for two years and has been a Texas Officer for 10 years.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m.

A 2012 Kenworth truck-tractor semi-trailer was parked on the east shoulder of the roadway. A 2015 Dodge pickup, driven by Arrick, was traveling northbound when it drifted off the roadway and struck the rear of the TTST.

Arrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The Calvert Police Department said Arrick was "well-liked by the community, friends, co-workers and will be truly missed."

No charges have been filed.

