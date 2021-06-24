Camera bag containing hundreds of new wedding photos stolen in Copperas Cove, reward offered

Katy Kelley said her Canon bag was filled with video light, a hard drive, a lens and hundreds of wedding photos of a recent shoot in Kansas.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Katy Kelley runs her own photography business: Katy Kelley Memories. She captures the little moments and the big ones. She has licenses in Texas and in Kansas.

The Central Texas native was on a maternity shoot at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove earlier this week.

"I ran out of memory on one of my [SD] cards, I went to get my bag out of the car, and I swapped them out and I set the bag down; I really shouldn't have done that, but I did," said Kelley.

The hour-long photo session took her up the trail, for a short period of time and only a few feet from her camera bag. Kelley says a red car pulled into the park's parking lot and then pulled away.

"I walked up to get my bag and it was gone," said Kelley.

Her Canon bag was filled with a video light, a hard drive, a lens and hundreds of wedding photos of a recent shoot in Kansas.

"I'm devastated, it's heartbreaking," Kelley added.

Kelley had a few photos already pulled off the cards for a sneak peek for the newly married couple, but the rest of the photos -- some 600 to 800 -- of their special day are in the hands of a thief, she said.

"I cannot even begin to believe just how gracious and sweet they have been, but obviously they're heartbroken," Kelley said about the couple.

Cooperas Cove police helped Kelley search roads and trash cans in the area, and police were going to monitor pawn shops, but no luck.

"No questions asked, please, please return the [memory] cards," Kelley pleas.

That way, the newlyweds can relive their big day for the rest of their lives, she said.

Kelley is giving the couple a full refund of her services. She is also offering a $200 reward to anyone who can return the memory cards or has information about the theft.

Some Central Texans pitched in to increase the reward.