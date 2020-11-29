Community hosts memorial football game honoring 3 C.H. Yoe alumni

"Nothing but love, everybody here is showing their appreciation for my son and my nephew and it just shows the effect that they had on people," Greer said.



While planning the memorial football game, the Cameron community lost Danny Perez in an early morning crash on Friday.



"I didn't think that I would have to add my nephew into this when we all started it, but I feel good that the community came together and they're helping each other," Ines Rangel said, Danny Perez's uncle.



Current students and alumni played football together to raise money for the families. Jack Rhoades, one of the event organizers and former C.H. Yoe football player, said when one person is hurting, everyone gets together.



"The community came through just like they always do," Rhoades said. "This just really goes to show you what an impact they had on so many people that on thanksgiving week they would come out and show support for them and their families."



In Cameron they say: Once a Yoemen, always a Yoemen. That rings true for former Cameron Yoe football player Dede Westbrook, who's now in the NFL. He showed up and donated $20,000 to the families.



Family and friends said it's still a shock that all three of them are gone, but it's no surprise the community showed up.



"All three of them always had a smile on their face and they were always willing to help and brought up a room," Rangel said. "It's sad we had to say bye to them early but they're resting now."