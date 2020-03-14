CAMERON, Texas — Cameron Independent School District will remain close March 16 through March 20 to keep safe from the coronavirus. According to Cameron ISD, this also applies to all after-school care, extended day programs, field trips, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events.

"This was a difficult decision to make, but the safety of our students, staff, and those vulnerable to this virus in our community is the district’s top priority," CISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said. "CISD has made this decision in conjunction with other local educational entities and direction from the Milam County Health Department. CISD will continue to consult with local public health officials, monitor the situation daily and will provide timely updates to our families and staff."

CISD said that at this time, they plan to return to regular scheduling on March 23

