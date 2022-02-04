Cozy fur friends keep safe and warm as Cameron Park Zoo staff stay overnight

WACO, Texas — Temperatures were down, but spirits were up at Cameron Park Zoo. As staff stayed the night to make sure the animals were warm during the harsh weather conditions.
Staff from all departments have spent the last few nights at the park, according to the Zoo's Facebook. As the day shift spends the day taking care of the animals -- the night shift stays overnight to help keep the animals warm.
The park will resume normal hours on Monday with a delayed start at noon on Saturday. Due to weather conditions, certain exhibits may be closed.
For a full list of open exhibits and delays, click here.
If you are looking to show the Cameron Park Zoo animals some love this February, the Zoo says while they don't take volunteers for storms, you are able to volunteer during normal hours.
You must be 18-years-old or older to volunteer. For more information, click here.
RELATED: Winter safety tips for your pets
The Cameron Park Zoo isn't new to caring for their animals during unexpected times.
Check out this flashback from 2020 when the park closed due to the pandemic but still cared for its animals: