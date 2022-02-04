Cozy fur friends keep safe and warm as Cameron Park Zoo staff stay overnight

It was a cold night in Waco but that didn't stop Cameron Park Zoo staff who stayed overnight to protect their beloved fur friends.

WACO, Texas — Temperatures were down, but spirits were up at Cameron Park Zoo. As staff stayed the night to make sure the animals were warm during the harsh weather conditions.

Staff from all departments have spent the last few nights at the park, according to the Zoo's Facebook. As the day shift spends the day taking care of the animals -- the night shift stays overnight to help keep the animals warm.

It’s cold outside but thanks to our animal care staff the animals are nice and warm in their barns! Animal care staff... Posted by Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The park will resume normal hours on Monday with a delayed start at noon on Saturday. Due to weather conditions, certain exhibits may be closed.

Cameron Park Zoo will have a delayed opening of 12pm on Saturday, February 5th. Please note that the low temperatures... Posted by Cameron Park Zoo on Friday, February 4, 2022

If you are looking to show the Cameron Park Zoo animals some love this February, the Zoo says while they don't take volunteers for storms, you are able to volunteer during normal hours.

You must be 18-years-old or older to volunteer. For more information, click here.

The Cameron Park Zoo isn't new to caring for their animals during unexpected times.