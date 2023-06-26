x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

6-foot-7-inch female Masai giraffe is born at Cameron Park Zoo, naming contest to open soon

Community members will have a chance to vote on the baby giraffe's name throughout the next couple of weeks.
Credit: Cameron Park Zoo
Image of baby female Masai giraffe who was born at the Cameron Park Zoo on Friday, June 23.

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo announced that a 6-foot-7-inch female Masai giraffe was born at the zoo on Friday, June 23.

According to the zoo, at around 5:10 a.m. Friday morning, the 156-pound baby came into this world. 

The unnamed giraffe is the daughter of Penelope, who came from the San Diego Zoo, and Dane, who came from the Santa Barbara Zoo. 

The zoo says that this birth is important due to the Masai giraffes being endangered. This is the second calf that Penelope and Dane have had. 

In order to figure out the proper name for this new-born giraffe, the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society is hosting a naming contest from Tuesday, June 26 through Sunday, July 9. 

Participants will be able to pay five dollars to cast their vote for any of the following names:

  • Adelaide
  • Kalani
  • Kira
  • Zuri

The zoo says all of the funds raised in the naming contest will be donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

If you are interested in voting, visit here.

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Fourth of July | No bans or restrictions means more fireworks in Central Texas

Before You Leave, Check This Out