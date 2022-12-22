Cameron Park Zoo breaks ground on new additions to the facility

New additions include a new Penguin Shores Exhibit, Vet Hospital and Education Center.

WACO, Texas — Cameron Park Zoo broke ground on its new Penguin Shores Exhibit, Education Center and Vet Hospital Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

The event had fun holiday activities for the family including face painting, hot cocoa, snacks and a visit from Santa.

This groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction on the zoo's education and veterinary complex.

The Penguin Shores exhibit will allow breeding of the endangered African black-footed penguin to take place.

Cameron Park Zoo hopes that these new additions will help facilitate learning and rehabilitation in the best way possible for children and the animals.

For more information and update on the zoo, visit here.