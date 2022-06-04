Cameron Park Zoo keeping birds safe after bird flu strikes Texas

Cameron Park Zoo explained that human infection from the bird flu is rare and that there is no reported human cases from the current strand in the U.S.

WACO, Texas — If you've been to the Cameron Park Zoo these past couple of days and you notice there aren't that many birds in their outdoor habitats, it's because the bird flu was confirmed in Texas and the zoo is being cautious.

On Tuesday, the zoo posted that it was taking measures to keep its birds safe and healthy after learning that the Avian Flu, also known as the bird flu, was confirmed in the Lone Star State. Measures include keeping birds from its outdoor habitats, modifying some of its habitats and closing down the walkthrough aviary in the Brazos River Country.

"As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Cameron Park Zoo is following recommendations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus among birds," the zoo posted.

"The virus is mainly spread by direct contact between infected and healthy birds," the zoo wrote. "It can be transmitted when birds come in contact with equipment or materials (including water and feed) that have been contaminated with feces or secretions from the nose or mouth of infected birds."

These measures will stay in place until the threat passes, the zoo stated.