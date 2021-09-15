Tickets on sale for Cameron Park Zoo's holiday light show 'Wild Lights'

The event will be open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays starting Nov. 26 until Jan. 9, according to zoo. Kids of all ages can come meet Santa.

WACO, Texas — Tickets for Cameron Park Zoo's holiday event, "Wild Lights," is now on sale, according to zoo's Facebook.

The zoo describes the event as a "Holiday Light Spectacular" for the entire family.

The event will be open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays starting Nov. 26 until Jan. 9, according to zoo. Mondays and Tuesdays will be closed for private events.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance from 6 p.m. to close from Nov. 26 until Dec. 23, according to the zoo.

The park will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan.1

Ticket Information:

General Admission

Adults 13 and older: $15

Children 3-12 years old: $12

Children 2 & under: Free

Cameron Park Zoo member rate

Adults 13 and older: $13

Children 3-12 years old: $10

Children 2 & under: Free