Local News

Cameron Park Zoo's 'Wild Lights' event features new displays, over a million lights

The event, which features new displays this year, is held every Wednesday to Sunday until Jan. 9, 2022.

WACO, Texas — Witness the Cameron Park Zoo decked out with holiday lights during its Wild Lights event, which is happening now.

With the new displays, the zoo now has over a million lights shining throughout the zoo, according to its Facebook page.

Along with lights, attendees can visit Santa, listen to the carolers sing your favorite holiday hits, grab a cub of hot cocoa and try many of the tasty treats available from local food trucks and vendors.

There is also a craft area every Wednesday and Thursday, as well as some special appearances throughout, including Czech Dance performances on certain days.

Click here to see the schedule.

Keep in mind that the animals won't be on exhibit during the Wild Lights event, according to the zoo's website.

Tickets cost $15 for adults or $12 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under get in free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

