CAMERON, TX — Cameron police were investigating an attempted home invasion Saturday that happened just after midnight on Friday.

A person who lived in the Main Street home told police a 12-year-old white or Hispanic boy knocked on the door asking to use the restroom. The person let the boy in and escorted him out once he was finished.

Within minutes an unknown number of suspects tried to kick in the door, police said. The suspects were unable to kick down the door but they left a large hole.

None of the suspects got inside the home and they all ran away. Anyone with any information on the crime is encouraged to contact Cameron police.

