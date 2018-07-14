CAMERON, TX — Cameron police are investing an attempted home invasion that happened around midnight July 13.

A resident of the Main Street home told police a 12-year-old white or Hispanic boy knocked on the door asking to use the restroom. A resident let the boy in and escorted him out once he was finished.

Within minutes an unknown number of suspects attempted to kick in her door.

While the suspects were unable to kick down the door, they left a large hole.

No suspects were able to gain entry and all fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on the crime is encouraged to contact Cameron police.

