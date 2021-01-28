Cameron police search for missing man last seen Sunday

Elmer Byrd was last seen by a neighbor getting into his red 1997 Chevy S-10 truck (LP: AE37246) at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Police Department has asked the community to help locate Elmer Byrd.

Byrd was last seen by a neighbor getting into his red 1997 Chevy S-10 truck (LP: AE37246) at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. He has not been seen or heard from since, according to the Cameron PD.

Byrd is 76 years old, approximately 5’08”, 248lbs with brown eyes and a white beard. He maintains a highly predictably routine, which makes his unexplained disappearance out of character, according to the Cameron PD.

If you have Byrd’s whereabouts or have seen him or his vehicle, please contact the Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.