TEMPLE, Texas — Cameron Police arrested one of two men Monday night who was wanted for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint then shooting him in the face.

Police said Atorious Marquis Williams, 21, and James Roy Whitfield, 24, robbed Keelon Williams, 28, on September 13 after a gun and drug deal went bad.

The pair met Keelon in the 1600 block of North Crocket Ave. on September 13, according to the police. During the meeting, police said, Atorious shot Keelon in the face execution style.

Keelon survived, according to police, and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition.

Cameron Police, the Texas Rangers, the Bell County Sheriff's Office and Temple Police worked together on the investigation. Atorious was caught in Temple. Police were still looking for Whitfield, also known as, "Snoopy."

