Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing for Afghan evacuees, expected arrival in days

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Camp Atterbury has been authorized to host thousands of Afghan evacuees. The Secretary of Defense approved the site as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

The site will provide temporary housing for Afghan special immigration applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals.

"As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation," Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. "Our federal partners are taking necessary and appropriate steps to establish that there is a smooth process to allow these men, women and children to quickly find their permanent home across the United States. I have faith in the Indiana National Guard's ability to support this federal mission."

Active duty and National Guard service members at Camp Atterbury will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation.

Refugees will first be screened in Germany, Spain and Italy. Once they pass security screening, they will transition to U.S. That is expected to begin in the coming days.

"Our Hoosier Guardsmen are honored to join our fellow Americans to help, assist and host Afghans who played an integral part and helped us for nearly 20 years," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general. "We also look forward to working alongside our active-duty counterparts, and members of national, state, and local agencies as we support the Department of Homeland Security mission."

According to Rep. Greg Pence, Camp Atterbury will build support over the next week to house approximately 5,000 people.

Refugees will also get health screenings and be offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Resettlement agencies will work extensively with refugees at Camp Atterbury to help them transition into the community and their new home in the U.S.