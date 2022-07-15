Camp Fimfo makes a splash with soft opening in Waco

The resort is family-friendly and encourages people to enjoy one another in the outdoors.

WACO, Texas — Today, Camp Fimfo's newest site in Waco soft opened to the public. There's tons of family fun to be had and the camp's goal is to encourage families to spend time together in the great outdoors.

"Our main goal is to get people to come out and experience time with their family and be face to face one on one with each other," General Manager Craig Copeland said. "We want to provide a family-friendly atmosphere with tons of outdoor activities for people to enjoy."

The resort is one of three around the country, with locations in New Braunfels here in Texas, up north in New York, and eventually, there will be a site in California.

Today, the site opened with families parking on the RV campsite of the resort with most of the resort cabins still under construction.

The grand opening is set for August 1.

If you're not ready to make a big commitment and spend an extended stay at Camp Fimfo, you can try out a day pass. Buying a day pass, which costs $40 dollars, gives you access to all the amenities inside for the day. Copeland says the deal is especially attractive for locals.

"We do offer day passes for locals here in Waco," Copeland said. "They can come into our main Visitor Center, purchase a day pass and that will give them full access to all of our amenities on site with the pool, the splash pad, miniature golf everything that we have onsite they'll have access to it for the day."

So, you don't even have to leave Central Texas if you're looking for good family fun. Camp Fimfo offers a ton of options to enjoy time with one another and they highly encourage outdoor fun.

The Texas heat may be rough, but the big resort pool will certainly be the place to cool off when you're not enjoying the rest of the campsite.